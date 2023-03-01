Police officers showcase some of the skills during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lundazi have charged and arrested Lumezi District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri for the offence of abuse of authority of office. Phiri, 50, has also been jointly arrested with two Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Depot Clerks based at Chikomeni FRA Holding Depot for suspected theft of 271 50kg bags of white maize. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the suspects are detained in police custody awaiting court appearance. “Police in Lundazi have charged and arrested Lumezi District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri aged 50 of Magodi compound for Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to section 99 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Mr Phiri has also been jointly charged and…...