CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says there is no sanity in PF because the party is divided. And Kasanda says government is doing everything possible to stabilise the country’s economy. Meanwhile, Kasanda says President Hakainde Hichilema does not make decisions on behalf of Cabinet. In an interview, Kasanda said the former ruling party is not a competitor to the UPND because “it is gone”. “Honestly speaking, I don’t even think I would call them our competitor. Why I wouldn’t even call them our competitor is because they are gone. No matter how much they try to rebrand themselves, it is just a waste of time. They are just wasting their resources. They needed to use those resources prudently for something…...



