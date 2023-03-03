TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says it’s the institution’s hope that President Hakainde Hichilema’s revelations about corruption in the health sector will attract action from law enforcement. And Zambia Medical Association says while the country contemplates local production of medical supplies, there is need to address graft in the health sector. On Wednesday, President Hichilema lamented that health is one of the sectors giving his administration some headaches because of corruption. And in an interview, Thursday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said TI-Z was not surprised at the President’s revelations. “As TI-Z we have taken note of the President’s concern about rampant corruption within the health sector. For us as TI-Z that has not come as a surprise because over the last…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.