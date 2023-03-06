VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the illegal mining of Sugilite is not a new matter because it was there even under PF, only that arrests were not made. And Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government is aware of the illegal mining of Sugilite in Luapula Province. But Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says the people who were arrested and fired in relation to the illegal mining of Sugilite are sacrificial lambs. During the Vice-President’s question time, Friday, Leader of the Opposition Brain Mundubile asked Vice-President Nalumango to assure the nation that the fertiliser procurement process would not be another scandal. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said the UPND government should be praised for exposing illegalities which others…...



