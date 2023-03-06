Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu inspects the parade during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the tender for the acquisition of 156 police motor vehicles is almost concluded. And Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says about 200 junkies have so far been convicted by the courts of law. Speaking during the Police Open Day Celebrations at National Heroes Stadium, Saturday, Mwiimbu said government was committed to modernising the police service through infrastructure development. “The aspirations of the new dawn administration is to have a police service that is professional, transparent, accountable and effective in the discharge of its duties. This day is critical because it provides a forum for officers to interact with members of the public with the view to sensitise them on various…...