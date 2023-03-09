GOVERNANCE Activist Brebner Changala has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to objectively listen to all parties involved in a matter in which Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba revealed that he suspended criminal investigations to get instructions from the Head of State. Changala has also advised Kajoba to cross-check instructions which come from State House and has further challenged the President’s legal advisor, Christopher Mundia, to exculpate himself. Earlier this week, Kajoba said he suspended criminal investigations involving embezzlement of funds after being told to stop and wait for instructions from President Hichilema. Kajoba claimed that the contact person whom the President used to provide guidance on the matter is his legal advisor, Mundia, but when asked why, as a Service…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.