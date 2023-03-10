POLICE are on the hunt for a stray dog that has reportedly bitten 17 people in Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound. In a statement, Friday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the victims aged between four and 40 reported on March 9, 2023, that they were bitten by a black dog. He cautioned Mtendere residents to be on the lookout for the same dog. “Police in Mtendere compound received a report of dog bite in which 17 people have reported [to have] been bitten by a stray dog. The victims aged between 4 and 40 reported at different occasions on March 9, 2023 between 18:30 hours and 21:30 hours that they were bitten by a black dog. The reports are…...



