EMERITUS archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says a continued failure by government to address the high cost of living might result in people rioting for food as it was during the Kenneth Kaunda era. The cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka increased by K230.75, according to JCTR’s Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for February. And in an interview, archbishop Mpundu, who expressed concern about the increasing cost of living, reminded the UPND that Kaunda lost popularity because of hunger among citizens. “You know when Kenneth Kaunda’s popularity really went down? And he started going down where he never came back up or came out from is when there were food riots on the Copperbelt and then the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.