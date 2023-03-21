THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested two Food Reserve Agency (FRA) employees in Luwingu for theft by public servant and money laundering involving over K800,000. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan disclosed that Kelly Makasa, a Marketing Assistant, and Cassidy Mende, a Commodity Checker, stole 3,425 by 50 kg bags of white maize from the Luwingu main depot valued at K865,000. He said in the course of investigations, the Unit seized two incomplete houses belonging to the two. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested two employees of the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in Luwingu for theft by public servant and money laundering involving over…...



