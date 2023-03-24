POLICE in Chipangali district of Eastern Province have arrested a 28-year-old man for having sexual intercourse with a chicken. Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, who confirmed the arrest to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), identified the suspect as Chibande Phiri. He said Phiri was arrested after police received a report from 45-year-old Ireen Banda, of Muliliwa Community School in Chief Mnukwa’s area. Liywalii said on March 21, this year, around 04:30 hours, the suspect was found in a chicken run by the complainant’s husband, Zandonda Phiri, in the process of allegedly having carnal knowledge of a chicken. He said this was when Phiri went to open for the chickens before he could go to the field…...



