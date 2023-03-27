DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says government is not in a hurry to sell the Presidential jet. And Lufuma says there have been some potential buyers but so far, no good offer has come forth. In November last year, President Hakainde Hichilema said his government had started the process of selling the Gulfstream G650 presidential jet in order to recover the US$193 million which was spent on it. In an interview, Lufuma said government was still waiting for a good offer to come up. “The latest about the sale is that we are still looking for buyers with good offers. Some potential buyers from the gulf region have expressed interest but we feel there are some more who might come up…...



