An angry mob of Lusaka’s Garden Compound yesterday attempted to demolish a house where Nalukui Akafekwa, the suspect who confessed to killing a 10-year-old boy who was abducted and found dead in Lusaka’s Emmasdale area, lives. A viral 40 seconds video shows a group of people causing commotion outside the house in an apparent attempt to vandalise the suspect’s property. Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale says cops were alerted about the intended mob justice and quickly moved in to bring the situation under control. According to eye witness Shem Malinda, who was interviewed shortly after the events, the mob first went to Emmasdale Police Station where Akafekwa was earlier being held and when they didn’t find him, they opted to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.