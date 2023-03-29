CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer Dr O’brien Kaaba says indicators show that Zambia’s democracy has improved after the 2021 general elections, although some things still need fixing. And Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki says the new dawn government has made Zambia’s democracy reach the 99 percent mark. Meanwhile, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction Executive Director Faides TembaTemba says democracy should translate into the social and economic transformation of the nation. During the Democracy Summit Debate, Monday, Dr Kaaba said although Zambia’s democracy had improved, key institutions like the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia needed to be fixed. “The impact of democracy on the daily lives of citizens, what difference does it make? Prior to 2021, all the indicators were…...



