FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is hypocritical for government to stop people from protesting. Commenting on Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu’s warning that government would not allow protests meant to embarrass government and the Zambian people, Kampyongo, said allowing people to protest was one of the tenets of democracy. “This is very interesting. When we say we should avoid being hypocritical dealing with issues like this, this is exactly what we mean. Is that the same language the UPND were using five years ago? Press it on him ‘you are hosting this Democratic Summit, what are the tenets of Democracy?’ Everywhere in the world where there are these events, be it in the USA,…...



