POLICE in Northern Province say two youths, out of the 41 Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) members whose boat capsized on Lake Bangweulu on Friday, have been retrieved and confirmed died. In a statement, Northern Province police commanding officer Gloria Mulele said 12 members are still missing while 28 have been retrieved alive. Mulele said the survivors had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention. She said a super engine propelled board, carrying 41 youths from Kashitu village at Chilubi Island headed to Chishi Island in Chifunabuli district for church programmes, capsised. “First hand information of drowning reported on 31/03/23 at 16:40hrs by M/Elder Bright Buunda aged 37 of v/ Kabuta c/ Matipa d/Chilubi on behalf of Chilubi East SDA…...



