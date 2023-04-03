AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says the National Strategic Food Reserve is sufficiently stocked and the country has adequate capacity to address any short to medium term mealie-meal shortage. And Phiri says currently, the Food Reserve Agency is holding 342,135.52 metric tonnes of white maize as strategic grain reserves. Addressing the media, Friday, Phiri said the ministry had observed the continued shortages of mealie meal commodity in certain areas, a situation he described as unjustified. He urged all players in the maize and mealie-meal market to act in the interest of the country. “I wish to indicate that the National Strategic Food Reserve is sufficiently stocked; and that the country has adequate capacity to address any short to medium term threats…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.