MBALA Municipal Council acting Town Clerk Laura Munkanta has admitted that the Council did not seek treasury authority to borrow K2,179,000 from the equalisation fund in order to pay salaries. And Council Chief Internal Auditor Francis Mukosha says he did not advise the Council management against borrowing from the equalisation fund. Meanwhile, Nakonde PF member of parliament Luka Simumba has wondered whether the Committee on Local Government Accounts should recommend that Mbala Municipal Council be reverted to a Town Council owing to its bad financial position. The Auditor General’s report on the audit of local authorities for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 revealed that during the period under review, amounts totalling K11,837,047 were received as equalisation funds out…...



