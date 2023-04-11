THE Zambia Police Service has disclosed that 14 people died in fatal road accidents recorded during the Easter holiday. In a statement, Tuesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said a total of 208 road traffic accidents were recorded during this year’s Easter holiday, of which 22 were fatal. “During this year’s Easter Holiday, a total number of 208 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded, 22 were fatal in which 14 persons were killed, 24 were recorded as serious injury road traffic accidents in which 68 persons were seriously injured, 47 were recorded as slight injury road traffic accidents in which 60 persons were slightly injured. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of RTAs with 95 followed by Copperbelt with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.