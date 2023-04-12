Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu speaks during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says opposition leaders should emulate President Hakainde Hichilema who has never fired a gun despite being provoked during his time in opposition. And Nzovu says he visited Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe after his arrest to “show love” in the spirit of Easter. Commenting on Dr M’membe’s arrest for the offence of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Nzovu said there were many times President Hichilema could have fired a gun but he didn’t. “He is a living example, don’t think that President Hakainde Hichilema has no capacity to buy guns, he had a huge capacity to buy guns. He would have even bought an armoury. Check when he was raided the time…...