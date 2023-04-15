PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the appointment of a third Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Mines in less than two years of UPND being in government shows that there is a problem there. And President Hichilema has urged Cabinet office to supervise ministries so that they get things done, wondering why procurement of drugs from Egypt is taking long despite the negotiation process being done. Meanwhile, the Head of State says there’s need to clean out illegal guns, arguing that the country can’t have people discharging live ammunition “willy-nilly”. Yesterday, President Hichilema fired Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba and appointed Graphel Musamba in his place. The President also terminated the contracts of four Permanent Secretaries who include; Wisdom Bwalya from…...



