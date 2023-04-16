US Ambassador Michael Gonzales speaks during his visit to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development on Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE United States Embassy in Zambia has welcomed the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police. Last Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema fired Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba and appointed Graphel Musamba in his place. And in a statement, the embassy said the appointment of a new IG presented an opportunity to reinforce impartiality in the application of the rule of law and accountability for criminal offences among others. “The United States applauds President Hichilema’s appointment of new leadership to the Zambians Police Service. The move presents the opportunity to reinforce impartiality in the application of the rule of law and accountability for criminal offenses, while equality upholding the protection of public safety, constitutional rights, and freedoms,” read the…...