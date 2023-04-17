STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says former president Edgar Lungu should restrict the debate about Presidents being misled to himself. Speaking when human rights activist Brebnar Changala paid a courtesy call on him, last week, Lungu said President Hakainde Hichilema may not be aware about how the mealie meal crisis came about because it was very easy for a Head of State to be misled. But commenting on the matter in an interview, Hamasaka said Lungu should not drag President Hichilema into his debate. He said President Hichilema had managed to stop violence and had set up measures to curb mealie meal shortages. “My quick comment would be that I think let’s restrict the debate to himself. Yes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.