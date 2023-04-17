FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says Miles Sampa, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Chishimba Kambwili do not qualify to contest the party presidency because they haven’t been members for five continuous years. And Mwila says former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has never retired or resigned from the party and she does not, therefore, need to reapply to join as purported by Sampa. Sampa recently wondered when Phiri applied to rejoin the party as per their constitutional requirement, saying it was in public domain that she retired from active politics. But in an interview, Friday, Mwila said the party wanted to amend its constitution to enable Sampa, Kambwili and GBM to contest the presidency as they were currently ineligible…....



