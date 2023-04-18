PF vice-president Given Lubinda has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to tell his “masters” to stop meddling in Zambia’s internal security affairs. In a statement recently, the United States (US) Embassy in Zambia welcomed the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police following Lemmy Kajoba’s dismissal. “The United States applauds President Hichilema’s appointment of new leadership to the Zambians Police Service. The move presents the opportunity to reinforce impartiality in the application of the rule of law and accountability for criminal offenses, while equality upholding the protection of public safety, constitutional rights, and freedoms,” read the statement. “By redoubting responsiveness to society’s need for security, the new ZPS can engender greater trust, and through strict accountability, from countering violent cadreism,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.