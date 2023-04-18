ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says his party will begin discussions and formation of alliances with other opposition parties so that UPND is kicked out of office in 2026. In an interview, Fube said the UPND government should not be allowed to rule the country beyond 2026. “I think we must now begin as opposition leaders to meet and discuss where we are going to take this country. This guy has been in opposition for 23 years, we genuinely believed when we were talking to him that he has a plan, and that he has got big friends out there and we believed that he has got a solution. It didn’t take long for me to see right…...



