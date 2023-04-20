FORMER minister of national planning and development Lucky Mulusa says President Hakainde Hichilema should not fire permanent secretaries or ministers but should instead fire himself. Recently, governance activist Rueben Lifuka said President Hichilema should not end at reshuffling of Permanent Secretaries because changes were needed at Ministry level as well. But in an interview, Tuesday, Mulusa said President Hichilema must fire himself because he failed to properly identify people who can help him perform his duties well. “I am actually very disappointed with my young brother Rueben Lifuka for his sentiments that President Hichilema must fire ministers. President Hichilema does not need to fire ministers or even permanent secretaries; President Hichilema should fire himself. He should fire himself because today’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.