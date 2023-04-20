THE New Foundation of the Blind in Zambia has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to consider nominating persons with disabilities as members of parliament so that they are well represented in Parliament. In an interview, Tuesday, the organisation’s Executive Director Peter Bwale said although the government had already appointed persons with disabilities to certain positions, more needed to be done in terms of appointments. “We are asking the government of the Republic of Zambia to consider including persons with disabilities at different levels of decision making, not just at these other levels. We want to see permanent secretaries’ persons with disabilities, MPs being brought into Parliament. Political parties seem not to be willing to bring in persons with disabilities but we…...



