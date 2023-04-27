ZAMBIA and Japan have signed an K11.6 million grant for improvement of equipment at the Livingstone Museum over a period of two years. The grant follows a request by the Zambian government for Japan to consider providing support for the improvement of the Livingstone Museum. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tuesday, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the project would be implemented by the National Museum Board on behalf of government and supervised by the Ministry of Tourism. “Japan will provide a grant of up to ¥89,300,000 equivalent to about K11.6 million, for implementation of the project for the improvement of equipment for research, conservation, exhibition and education at the Livingstone Museum. The overall objective of the project is to…...



