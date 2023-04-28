MINISTRY of Information and Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says in the event that the Patriotic Front is deregistered, it will not be the first party to go through that. At a media briefing, Thursday, Kawana recounted that 19 political parties were deregistered under PF’s reign. “I want to also make it clear that in the event, and I am not saying it’s going to happen [but] in the event that the Patriotic Front gets deregistered, it will not be the first party to be deregistered. Under the reign of the Patriotic Front, 19 political parties were deregistered in their 10 years of being in office. You recall the case of MMD? With 53 members of parliament, it was…...



