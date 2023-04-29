VICE-President Mutale Nalumango yesterday led citizens in wreath-laying and eulogising the First Republican president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Among the key former government officials who attended the wreath-laying ceremony include former president Edgar Lungu who was flanked by his wife and former First Lady, Esther, former vice presidents Inonge Wina, Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindele, among other attendees. This year’s Kenneth Kaunda Day was under the theme “KK: The Unifier”. Speaking during the ceremony, Vice-President Nalumango said Dr Kaunda was a gift to the nation and built the country on the foundation of peace and unity. “We are here to remind ourselves of a great man who is gone but not forgotten as this day signifies the day that he was…...



