MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr George Sinyangwe says it is exciting to see the expansion of the health sector through private sector participation. And Medland Hospital CVO Mohammed El Sahili says the hospital is collaborating with Access Bank to establish a multi-million kwacha fund which will help women in obtaining health services. Meanwhile, Sahili says starting June 1, 2023, Medlands patients will get five percent cash back for any leftover medication they return to the facility in a bid to encourage correct disposal of medical waste. Speaking at the opening of Medland Hospital Health Week at Mulungushi International Centre KK Wing, last Thursday, Dr Sinyangwe said universal health coverage would be achieved by embracing private sector players. “Let me…...



