SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has directed public service employees to surrender all brand new VX motor vehicles to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics for safe keeping before they are sold. According to a circular dated May 2, 2023, Kangwa ordered that all VX motor vehicles bought after the UPND government took office were to be surrendered by yesterday, May 3. “Cabinet at its 7th meeting held on 24th April, 2023, decided that the purchase of VX Motor Vehicles for utilisation by Public Service employees was a drain on resources from the government, the money of which could, through the Treasury, be allocated to programmes that could benefit many citizens such as purchase of drugs, desks, improvement of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.