CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has lamented that she rarely hears Media Liaison Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma speak positively about the UPND government. Speaking during the World Press Freedom Day commemorations, Wednesday, Kasanda expressed concern over the apparent lack of consensus in the media fraternity over the issue of media self-regulation. “Government, however, wishes to express concern at the apparent lack of consensus in the media fraternity over the issue of media self-regulation. The issue of media self-regulation is entirely your issue to decide. As the media fraternity, you are better placed to decide how you want to regulate yourselves. All that government can do is encourage you to move as one on this issue. Chairperson for Liaison Committee, please…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.