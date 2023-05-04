HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the search that was to be effected at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence yesterday was not targeted at him but his wife Esther. And Mwimbu says PF have prompted government to reveal the facts behind the search warrant; which is that the owner of the vehicles which were allegedly in Esther’s possession had reportedly been abducted and taken to Lungu’s house. At a media briefing, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said Esther did not enjoy immunity. “The police, they were not targeting the former president, not at all. And we have no intention whatsoever to target the former president. I would like to inform members of the public that today’s search warrant that was…...



