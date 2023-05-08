PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says the Registrar of Societies has, as a matter of fact, confirmed receipt of the full list of office bearers submitted by the party. A fortnight ago, Chief Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende wrote to the Patriotic Front, notifying them of her intention to deregister the opposition political party for failure to avail a complete list of office bearers. Mhende advised PF to make representations within seven days upon receipt of the notice to show cause why the party should not be cancelled. In an interview, Friday, Nakacinda insisted that those were basic administrative issues which did not even need to be dramatised. “Like we had said, those were just basic administrative issues…...



