The University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) has welcomed the proposal by the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board for a 5 percent interest rate reduction on student loans, describing it as a positive direction. Last week, the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) said it had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education for a downward adjustment of interest rates on student loans from 15 percent to 10 percent. The Scholarships Board said it had received various complaints from beneficiaries regarding the current interest rates which they deemed to be too high. In an interview, Tuesday, UNZASU president Chandra Chongo said a number of alumni had been frustrated with the rate at which salaries were getting deducted…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.