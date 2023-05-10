CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says the opposition might regret if they don’t unite going into the 2026 general election. Speaking when Zambia Must Prosper Leader Kevin Bwalya Fube paid a courtesy call on him yesterday, Kalaba said the opposition must begin to talk to one another to ensure there were no surprises and difficulties come 2026. “My brother I think has mentioned some of the salient points that we had between us. It is the recognition, the deep recognition that we have reached the crossroads as a country and that it is high time that we began looking at what our points of convergence are as opposed to divergent points. We have come to realise that what brings us…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.