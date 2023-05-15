POLICE have arrested PF vice president Given Lubinda over alleged failure to appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Absences. Lubinda arrived at Woodlands police station at 09:51 hours this morning in the company of his wife. Later, some PF officials, among them, Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda arrived at the police station to show solidarity to Lubinda. Nakacinda showed up at the police station carrying a birthday cake for Lubinda, who is celebrating his birthday today. And addressing the media shortly after Lubinda’s police interview, PF member of the Central Committee Emmanuel Mwamba said the arrest follows Lubinda’s remarks against the Speaker’s decision to suspend some PF members of parliament whose elections were nullified. Currently, PF officials…...



