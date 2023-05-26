CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says he’s ready to be led by any of the opposition leaders he will be in an alliance with as long as they have higher chances of winning elections in 2026. Recently, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda said it would be difficult for the opposition to unite because they all wanted to be presidents. The UPND Secretary General was commenting on remarks by Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya who urged the opposition to unite in order to remove UPND from power in 2026. But in an interview, last Thursday, Kalaba said there was nothing difficult about being led by someone else. “Let me tell you, I’m ready to be led. Some of us…...



