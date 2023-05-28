MATERO police in Lusaka have received six reports of theft from motor vehicles, phones, among others, from fans who attended Yo Maps’ album launch at Heroes Stadium on Saturday. In a statement, Sunday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said one complainant named Lorand Nakamba aged 33 of house 197A Kasupe area reported that a company phone, Samsung A22 valued at K4 500.00, was stolen from her by unknown persons at Heroes Stadium. “Matero police between 27th May, 2023 at 20:00 hours and today 28th May, 2023 at 07:00 hours received six reports of cases ranging from Thefts , Theft from motor vehicle and Theft of mobile phones from fans who attended Yo Maps’ performance at Heroes Stadium. These are: 1.The complainant…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.