INFRASTRUCTURE and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says ridiculing leaders from the pulpit is totally unacceptable and a recipe for chaos. And Milupi says it’s sad that the church is championing the same people that left the country in a mess. During mass, which was also attended by former president Edgar Lungu, last Sunday, Fr Salangeta mocked President Hakainde Hichilema for using graphs to illustrate how Zambia’s GDP had fared since 1973, arguing that people did not need graphs but nshima. But in an interview, Tuesday, Milupi condemned Fr Salangeta for using the pulpit to ridicule leaders. “That kind of ridiculing from the pulpit is what is totally unacceptable because we expect that from the pulpit, there will be reasonable…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.