POLICE have arrested and charged 125 suspected junkies with the offence of idle and disorderly behavior. In a statement, Sunday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the operations were carried out in Kanyama, Chawama and Chelston. Hamoonga said the operation was part of the ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities associated with the junkies. “Police in Lusaka carried out three separate operations in which a total of 125 suspected junkies were apprehended and charged with the offence of idle and disorderly behavior. In Kanyama Compound, patrols and operations were conducted in various areas, including Mutanda Bantu, John Laing, Shalom, Kanyama West, and the transmitter areas. From 19:00 hours on Saturday to 03:00 hours on Sunday, a total of 28 suspected junkies,…...



