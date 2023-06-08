THE Ndola Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a businessman to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K10,000. Brian Mbewe is said to have corruptly offered K10,000 to officers at Sakanya Border in Ndola in order for them to release 129 bags of mealie meal as well as cyclists he had hired to smuggle the commodity into DR Congo. In a statement, Wednesday, Anti-Corruption Commission Acting Head of Corporate Communications Dorothy Mzumara said the court also ordered the forfeiture of the seized cash gratification of K10,000 to the State, to be deposited in the government revenue fund. “The Subordinate Court in Ndola has convicted and sentenced Brian Mbewe, a businessman, to 18 months imprisonment with hard…...



