SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini has ruled that Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe remains a member of the House following the suspended sentence given to him by the Chinsali Magistrates’ Court. Dr Matibini noted that conviction alone is not sufficient to make a member lose his or her seat in the House as one has to be incarcerated as was the case with former Chilanga UPND member of parliament Keith Mukata. He was ruling on a point of order raised by Kabwe Central PF member...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.