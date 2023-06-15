FORMER PF media director Antonio Mwanza says he will not regret his decision to leave the former ruling party even if it were to bounce back into power. Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri recently asked Mwanza to leave the party quietly without provoking anyone. Last week, Mwanza resigned from his position as PF media director and withdrew his membership from the party, citing lack of direction and commitment to hold the convention to elect a new leader. But commenting on Phiri’s statement, Mwanza said the opposition party members were free to say whatever they wanted to say about him as it didn’t matter. He, however, maintained that there was no court process that was stopping the PF from…...



