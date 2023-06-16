The two former vice presidents Nevers Mumba and Enoch Kavindele (l) at the funeral church service of former Cabinet Minister in MMD government Ephraim Chipampe Chibwe at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on September 1, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele has questioned how a party, the size of PF, can be without a leader for close to two years. And Kavindele has called for the exoneration of second republican president Fredrick Chiluba, as the country remembers him on June 18, 2023. In an interview, Kavindele said citizens don’t want to go back to a one-party state, further urging the PF to comply with all requirements as requested by the Registrar of Societies. “You see, the people of Zambia once were in a one-party state and we discovered that wasn’t a good thing. So we needed to move on to multi-party and indeed we moved to multi-party and in the process, the MMD was born. So we…...