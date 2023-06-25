MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Donor Coordination Dr George Sinyangwe says the country is experiencing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, that’s why people keep complaining of having flus, fever and mild headaches.

In an interview, Saturday, Dr Sinyangwe said the good thing about it was that it was not as aggressive as when Covid-19 first broke out.

“What we have in the country right now is an upsurge of in the coronavirus. So we have an upsurge in the number of cases of Covid and how they are presenting is like they are coughing, they are sneezing, they’ve got a mild temperature, they could have a headache that kind of thing, that’s what we are going through. Quite frankly, we are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the only good thing is that people are feeling bad but it’s not as severe in terms of the consequences that we faced the other time. That is probably why you are saying flu, fever, headache, that kind of thing,” said Dr Sinyangwe.