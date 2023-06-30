HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says approximately 63 per cent of new cancer cases in Zambia die from the disease. And Masebo has disclosed that childhood cancers, despite being curable, are associated with very high mortality in Zambia. Meanwhile, Masebo says government is not aware that the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) currently only pays a maximum of K1,500 towards cancer treatment for each patient. Masebo said this in the House, Thursday, in response to questions filed for urgent answers by Chama North member of parliament Yotum Mtayachalo who asked the Minister of Health: (a) Whether government is aware that of late, there has been an increase in the cases of cancer diseases in the country; (b) Whether the government…...



