LUAPULA Province Minister Derricky Chilundika has become the first minister to be dismissed by President Hakainde Hichilema. According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, Wednesday, President Hichilema wished Chilundika well in his future endeavours. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect dismissed Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika. The Head of State has terminated the employment of Mr. Chilundika pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. President Hichilema has since thanked the former Minister for the services he rendered to the nation and wished him well in his future endeavours,” stated Hamasaka. According to sources, by press time, arresting officers had nabbed Chilundika right after leaving the National Assembly and…...



