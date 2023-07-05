Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LAW Enforcement Agencies have pounced on Derricky Chilundika shortly after President Hakainde Hichilema dismissed him from his position as Luapula Province Minister. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has disclosed that Chilundika has been arrested for allegedly mining 23 tonnes of Sugilite Mineral Ore in Chembe District without a Licence. He says the suspect, while acting together with others, carried out the said mining activities between 4th and 13th January, 2023. According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, Wednesday, President Hichilema wished Chilundika well in his future endeavours. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect dismissed Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika. The Head of State has terminated the employment of Mr. Chilundika pursuant…...